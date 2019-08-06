Posted: Aug 06, 2019 10:27 AMUpdated: Aug 06, 2019 12:42 PM

Garrett Giles

Officials responded to a single vehicle, non-injury accident this morning just east of the City of Dewey.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene at County Road 1500 and County Road 3980 with the Dewey Fire and Police Departments. A vehicle was headed eastbound in a construction zone in the area and ended up in the muddy ditch (pictured below). Paul’s Wrecker Service was called to assist with the situation.

Officials are advising that you use caution in the area as the road situation can be a bit hectic during construction. The scene is clear and the roadway is open.

(Photo courtesy: Dewey Fire)