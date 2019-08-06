Posted: Aug 06, 2019 11:33 AMUpdated: Aug 06, 2019 12:44 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority will meet Wednesday afternoon at city hall for a special called meeting to discuss an agenda item that got tabled during their end of July meeting.

The item is in regards to possibly adopting and approving a façade improvement grant agreement with Ozark Mountain Map LLC, an Oklahoma Limited Liability Company. This is related to a project located at 112 E. Second Street in Washington County.

There will be an opportunity for the public to make public comment as well. The meeting begins at 4:30 in the afternoon for those interested in attending.