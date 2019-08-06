Posted: Aug 06, 2019 12:19 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2019 12:43 PM

Superintendent Chuck McCauley will address an audience at the Bartlesville High School Commons Area on Wednesday.

The event is in its second year and is being put on by the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation. Executive Director Blair Ellis said Superintendent McCauley will reflect on the 2018-2019 school year. He will also look ahead to priorities for the upcoming school year.

Classes across the Bartlesville Public Schools District will be in session on Thursday, August 15th. The State of the Schools Luncheon will also take place 6 days prior to the 2019 Bond Election to be held on Tuesday, August 13th.

Tickets to Bartlesville's State of the Schools Luncheon are no longer available for purchase. We will have more on this story following Wednesday's luncheon. Things will take place at 11:30 a.m. and will last until 1:00 p.m.