Posted: Aug 06, 2019 12:32 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2019 12:43 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County is still waiting on FEMA to grant them funding for public assistance across the county. District one commissioner Randall Jones wants everyone to know that the county is moving forward with beginning the cleanup process, though.

Parts of Osage county got upwards of six inches of rain over the weekend. Jones said that the rain didn't come down very hard and therefore it hasn't affected the condition of many roads.

Jones wants everyone to know his team is working hard to complete each project as quickly as possible. Therefore, Jones said it is important to stay patient during this time.