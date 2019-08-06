Posted: Aug 06, 2019 1:06 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2019 1:09 PM

Garrett Giles

Mayor Tom Hays has told the Dewey City Council that he thinks it is important to bring a fueling station to Dewey.

They just want to research the options for now to see if they can create a central location for work trucks to come up and pay. A meter would be put in place at the station so they could monitor the water. Right now, the City of Dewey does not have the ability to monitor trucks and people loading up on the precious resource.

Mayor Hays says they currently run on the “honor system.” He said he could not imagine people not paying intentionally, but this idea to bring in a new fueling station would safeguard the City of Dewey who, “has to pay the water bill.”