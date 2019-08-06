Posted: Aug 06, 2019 2:50 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2019 2:53 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional United Way will film their new campaign video at Richard Kane Elementary on Thursday.

Marketing Manager Whitney Virden explained that they hope their video will give a broad sense of what United Way is doing in Bartlesville and the surrounding communities. She said she feels like they have been doing everything they can to show what they've done.

Diving into situations in each community will be of importance in the new campaign video. The video will display the immediate impact the relationship between BRUW, their donors and their partner agencies has on the region.

Part of the video will highlight Building Bridges to help families escape generational poverty so they do not have to choose between food and utilities when they manage their money.

A child saving food from school so her and her sibling can eat will be highlighted as well. Virden says the Boys and Girls Club of Nowata figured this out when they talked to the girl and that enabled them through United Way to bring the Backpack Program (which is normally seen in Bartlesville) to Nowata. The program is also possible through Agape Mission.

A boy struggling to look people in the eyes without crying will also be in the video. Samaritan Counseling was able to welcome him in so he could learn coping skills. Now, the boy walks with confidence through the halls when class is in session.

In 2018, BRUW had used the campaign slogan “United We Fight, United We Win.” Virden says they also want to focus on the wins in their upcoming campaign.

Bartlesville Region United Way announced in May that they had reached their $2.3 million dollar goal for 2018 to help their 13 partner agencies in Washington, Osage and Nowata counties. They also help portions of southeastern Kansas.

Virden says the 3 minute video will be played during their kick-off event at Bartlesville High School's Custer Stadium on Friday, September 6th. The video may play at halftime of the Bruins' home football game against Claremore.