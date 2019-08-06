Posted: Aug 06, 2019 3:07 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2019 3:07 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested for driving under the influence and transporting an open container for an incident that occurred on Monday. Vernon Munkirs had his new charges presented on Tuesday afternoon.

The district attorney’s office alleges that Munkirs was in court for a hearing regarding a charge for threatening an act of violence around 3:30 on Monday afternoon. Munkirs was arrested after officers pulled over his 1993 Chevy pickup around 6 p.m. Officers recovered an open bottle of bourbon from the vehicle. Munkirs blood alcohol content measured .18 at the time.

Bond was set at $7,500. Munkirs is due back in court on August 14.