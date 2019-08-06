Posted: Aug 06, 2019 3:10 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2019 3:11 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on drug charges for the third time since early June. Charles Hoffman was presented with charges of possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute during arraignments at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Court documents allege that Hoffman was on Fourth Street in Bartlesville on Monday. Officers found five baggies of methamphetamine and three baggies of marijuana on Hoffman’s person. Also, officers apprehended five smoking pipes, a digital scale and multiple syringes. Officers believed that there was intent to distribute the drugs.

Hoffman was arrested on June 3 and July 29 as well. Both times Hoffman picked up a possession of a controlled dangerous substance charges. Bond was set at $10,000. Hoffman is due back in court on august 23.