Posted: Aug 06, 2019 4:41 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2019 4:42 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority said in a statement on Tuesday that they are aware of potential discrepancies in the language of Senate Bill 1030.

This is in light of a lawsuit against the bill. The agency welcomes the opportunity to receive direction from the court on this issue.

They said it is also important to emphasize that no patient data has been shared with any agency or the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Telecommunications System, and no information will be shared until the court has decided this question.