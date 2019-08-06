Posted: Aug 06, 2019 5:24 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2019 5:27 PM

Garrett Giles

Hay spilled onto Highway 75 following a two car accident late Tuesday afternoon.

Washington County Emergency Management's Executive Director Kary Cox said the accident took place in the northbound lanes just to the north of Monday's Truck Stop near Ochelata. He said both lanes were blocked at one point.

That caused a huge back up in traffic. The accident took place just before the 5 o'clock rush hour. Heavy traffic was in the area and Washington County Emergency Management called to assist in the management of that traffic.

Cox said they monitored traffic until they were able to clear the roadway. He said traffic was backed up for at least an hour before the hay was removed from the road and the vehicles involved in the accident were removed.

No injuries were reported to have been obtained from the collision.