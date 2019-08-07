Posted: Aug 07, 2019 7:30 AMUpdated: Aug 07, 2019 7:31 AM

Max Gross

Purple shirts can always be seen occupying several of Bartlesville’s running paths. The color has become synonymous with the Run The Streets program over the past 10 years. Run the Streets is a 12-week program for teens from 12 to 18 years old. They work together with their mentors to train for a half-marathon.

Recently, RTS received a $2,500 grant from Tulsa Federal Credit Union. Founder Bob Williams tells us how that will support the program.

Run The Streets will reach some milestones in its 21st season, which starts August 17. Williams says the 1,000th kid will finish a half marathon this fall. Also, the cumulative total of miles between all participants will eclipse 150,000. RTS is provided at no cost to its participants. Because of this Williams says fundraising is critical.

The Woolaroc 8K is set for October 12th (more info here). If you are interested in the RTS program either as a youth or mentor you can inquire on the RTS website.

(PHOTO COURTESY: Run The Streets/ Facebook)