Posted: Aug 07, 2019 10:39 AMUpdated: Aug 07, 2019 10:43 AM

Ty Loftis

In the city of Bartlesville, a law requires that all dogs be put on a leash at all times. This is a law that some people in the community have been ignoring. Parks Superintendent Bobby Robinson says this is affecting some people who often go to area parks.

“We have been getting some complaints of dogs off-leash in the parks.” Robinson continued. “In some cases, those dogs have acted aggressively toward people or other dogs that are using the parks.”

Bartlesville Animal Control Officers can, and will, issue citations to dog owners breaking the law. Robinson says repeat offenders or aggressive dogs could be banned from the park system.

Fines for violating the ordinance range from $100 to $249. Dogs are allowed at all city parks from 6 in the morning to 11 at night as long as they are on a leash and comply with the licensing and vaccination laws.

The Cooper Dog Park, near Adams Blvd and Silver Lake Rd, allows dogs to run free and play leash free.