Posted: Aug 07, 2019 1:48 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2019 1:48 PM

Garrett Giles

At 1:20 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, the 2019 nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System took place.

Radio and television stations received the message conducted through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Integrated Public Alert and Warning System. The test was solely for radio and TV.

The goal of this year's test was to evaluate the readiness of the national alerting capability without internet connectivity. The test was a minute long, and caused a minor interruption that is similar to regular EAS tests for severe weather.