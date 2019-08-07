Posted: Aug 07, 2019 1:48 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2019 2:17 PM

A Bartlesville man was arrested late Tuesday evening on charges of driving under the influence, transporting an open container, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and driving under suspension.

An officer was on patrol late Tuesday evening when he noticed a car being driven by Raney Jacobs traveling westbound on Adams Blvd in Bartlesville going between 50 and 60 miles per hour. The officer turned his lights on to initiate a traffic stop, but Jacobs wasn’t yielding.

After passing the railroad tracks, he swerved into the middle of the westbound passing and slow lane. The car passed the Sheriff’s Office and turned south onto Oak Street where he came to a stop.

The officer noticed alcohol on Jacobs’ breath upon making contact with him. While talking with Jacobs, the officer noticed bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Dispatch ran a search for Jacobs’ driver’s license and found that when he tried to set one up it had been revoked. While searching Jacobs’ car, the officer found marijuana seeds, a hydrocodone pill, two open containers of alcohol and two unopened containers as well. The officer ran multiple field sobriety tests on Jacobs and he failed them all.

Jacobs saw his bond set at $10,000 on the condition that he doesn’t drink alcohol.