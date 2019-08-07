Posted: Aug 07, 2019 2:19 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2019 2:19 PM

Ty Loftis

Early Wednesday morning, a man visited the Bartlesville Police Department claiming that a woman had hit him in the head with a can. That woman, Amber Brenckman, is being charged with domestic abuse.

The victim says that the two were in a dating relationship and that they had lived together. He claimed that he went to Brenckman’s house to help her pack things and move. The victim stated that Brenckman had picked up cans, and other items, then began throwing them at him. The victim doesn’t remember what item hit him, but he does remember he was hit with a can.

The victim had a bleeding laceration on his forehead, about half an inch long, along with a bleeding cut on the side of his nose. A witness at the residence confirmed that Brenckman threw items and hit the victim. Brenckman admits to throwing items, but says she didn’t hit the victim.

Brenckman’s bond is set at $10,000 on the condition she has no contact with the victim.