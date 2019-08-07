Posted: Aug 07, 2019 3:06 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2019 4:00 PM

Garrett Giles

After being named one of the finalist for Oklahoma's Teacher of the Year, the Dewey Board of Education has decided to reimburse Cassandra Stauder.

$150 was approved this week to be paid back to Stauder from the Dewey Education Foundation Activity Fund account. The money is for costs associated with a video production for her Oklahoma State Teacher of the Year finalist nomination.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister named twelve finalists towards the end of July with Stuader being named one of the finalist for Dewey. The 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year will be named Sept. 17 in a ceremony at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City.

Beginning July 1, 2020, the honoree will assume full-time Teacher of the Year duties, which include speaking engagements and serving as Oklahoma’s teacher ambassador, encouraging others to enter or remain in the profession. The 2019 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, Becky Oglesby of Yukon, will continue to tour the state until July 2020.

