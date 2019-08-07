Posted: Aug 07, 2019 4:51 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2019 4:52 PM

Garrett Giles

Martha’s Task has been chosen as a top finalist nationally for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program, which annually awards $1 million to nonprofits who do great work in their communities.

From an initial pool of 2,000 contenders, Martha’s Task was chosen among the Top 200 in the U.S. to compete for a $25,000 grant from State Farm. The insurance corporation will be awarding 40 grants to winners chosen by popular vote across the country. Voting takes place from Aug. 14 through Aug. 23 and the link to vote for Martha’s Task is www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2024382.

“Martha’s Task is incredibly honored to be chosen among the Top 200 finalists for this grant competition, which is a national endeavor,” Executive Director Laura Walton said. “We are excited to be able to share our story regionally and nationally, so more people can know about the great work we do. We also are really counting on help from our supporters near and far to vote for Bartlesville to get this money coming into our community.”

Anyone who is 18 years of age or older who has a valid email address can vote up to 10 times per day for a finalist vying for the grant funds. Because Martha’s Task is a smaller market nonprofit, Walton is urging supporters to log in and vote frequently to help the Bartlesville organization do well in a competition that includes larger organizations.

Established in 2000 in Bartlesville, Martha's Task helps empower low income women through supportive seamstress training and crafting programs.

Martha's Task provides job training to low income women in the community serving some of the most vulnerable populations including the homeless, mentally ill, domestic violence victims and those who are marginalized by the difficulties of living in poverty. In addition to seamstress training, the organization provides an emergency assistance program through which women can earn cash for an immediate need such as bill, prescription or groceries.

Items created in Martha’s Task programs are sold in the organization’s store at 718 S. Johnstone Ave. and at Bartlesville Farmers Market.

To learn more about Martha’s Task visit the organization’s downtown office and store, drop by the website at www.marthastask.com, call 918-336-8275 or follow the group on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Linkedin.