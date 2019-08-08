Posted: Aug 08, 2019 12:50 PMUpdated: Aug 08, 2019 12:50 PM

Ty Loftis

Rachel's Challenge, a program that travels across the country, is designed to inspire and equip each person to create a permanent and positive change in themselves, community and school. Rachel's Challenge came to Pawhuska Schools last year and had such an impact on students, Superintendent David Cash says they are making a class out of it for students in high school.

The school system is fortunate enough to have a member of the Rachel's Challenge program living in Pawhuska.

Rachel's Challenge was founded shortly after the Columbine High School Shooting. Rachel Scott was the first person to be gunned down at the school and her family feels it is important to keep her legacy alive.