Posted: Aug 08, 2019 1:09 PMUpdated: Aug 08, 2019 1:09 PM

Garrett Giles

The 2019 Bond Issue Election for Bartlesville Public Schools is coming up fast.

Todd Cone, Vice Chairman of the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation, asked the public to vote "Yes." He said Bartlesville needs this in order to continue the excellence they already have in place.

Although Election Day is on Tuesday, Aug. 13th, registered voters can receive and cast a ballot by going to the Washington County Election Board Office on Thursday until 6:00 p.m. The opportunity will also be offered to you on Friday, Aug. 9th from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Town of Ochelata is also having a special municipal election on Aug. 13th. Early voting applies for this election as well.