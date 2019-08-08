Posted: Aug 08, 2019 1:47 PMUpdated: Aug 08, 2019 1:50 PM

Garrett Giles

In a Facebook Live video on Thursday, Scout Executive Phillip Wright made a big announcement for the Cherokee Area Boy Scouts of America Council.

Outside the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce building, Wright promoted the 110th Anniversary of the first Boy Scout Troop.

Pawhuska is proud to be the home of the first ever Boy Scout Troop in America. To celebrate the 110th anniversary of those young men and the organization they started in this the U.S., a parade will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28th at 10:00 a.m. in the City of Pawhuska.

Wright added that they also have a “Recruitment Contest” that you can enter into. In the Council's next Facebook Live event in two weeks, they will give away their first prize: a $25 gift card.

You can obtain a flier to join the parade and contest by visiting the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce, the Cherokee Area Council Service Center in Bartlesville or at the Cimarron Council Offices. You can call the Cherokee Area Council at 918.336.9170.

You are also welcome to the Camporee to be held at Camp McClintock on Friday, Sept. 27th through Sunday, Sept. 29th.