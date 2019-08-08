Posted: Aug 08, 2019 2:22 PMUpdated: Aug 08, 2019 2:27 PM

As mentioned before, agriculture is a new program coming to Bartlesville Public Schools in the 2019-2020 school year.

AG Teacher Marty Jones said this week that Bartlesville is the last 6A School to implement the program. He said he is excited for the opportunities Bartlesville kids have now.

While the students will learn about "cows, sows and plow," Jones said they must keep their eyes on the future. The kids will learn about production agriculture, and in return they will be prepared for future careers in the community and around the world.

Education on "drones, clones and technology" will also come from the agriculture program. That to Jones will help the students learn even deep skills in agriculture for the best future to skill to be successful.

Jones will teach an 8th grade class at each Middle School in Bartlesville. At the High School, he will teach 100 enrolled students this year.

It was mentioned by Jones that any agriculture program would not be successful without the unwavering support from the community. He said a new classroom and a shop is a vital part of a program and a building like that is on the line in the upcoming Bond Election on August 13th.