Posted: Aug 08, 2019 2:30 PMUpdated: Aug 08, 2019 4:07 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man is accused of making unwanted sexual advances toward a woman after selling her a car. Brian Neal stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse facing potential charges of sexual battery, indecent exposure and destruction of evidence stemming from an alleged August 5 incident.

According to an affidavit, the victim stated she purchased a car from a dealership on Highway 75 in Bartlesville. She stated Neal was her salesman and they knew each other previously. The victim claims that Neal wanted to take her to put gas in the car after the sale. After filling up the tank Neal attempted to kiss and grab the victim. He then revealed himself and forced her to make contact with him.

Neal denied all allegations when speaking to police. He claims that nothing abnormal happened and the two took a picture together when they returned to the dealership. However, a time stamp proved that the picture was taken before they left. Neal also deleted text messages on his phone sent to the victim.

Bond for Neal was set at $20,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. Neal is due back in court on Friday when the state will bring forward charges.