Posted: Aug 08, 2019 2:59 PMUpdated: Aug 08, 2019 3:00 PM

Max Gross

Two Owasso men were injured in a Wednesday night incident involving a gun and a knife, according to our news partners with The News on 6. Police stated that a domestic incident between a father and son occurred at a residence in Metro Heights neighborhood near 96th Street.

Police claim that the son was threatening to harm himself with a gun and the father attempted to take the weapon away. Officers said during the struggle, the son stabbed the father, and the dad shot the son in the foot. The Owasso Police Department is still investigating the incident. Both men were treated and released from a local hospital.

(PHOTO COURTESY: The News on 6)