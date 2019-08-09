Posted: Aug 09, 2019 9:20 AMUpdated: Aug 09, 2019 11:54 AM

Earlier this week, the Dewey Board of Education approved their 2020 Fiscal Year Budget.

The Board would go on to adopt a resolution to endorse the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration’s blended and virtual learning framework.

This includes the standards for high quality blended and virtual education, and will utilize the tenets of the framework in the development of new learning opportunities. It could be used in the assessment of existing blended and virtual learning programs.

Having Dewey Superintendent Vince Vincent serve as the Safety Coordinator for the coming school year was also approved. He will also serve as the designated person responsible for carrying out the provisions of the Asbestos Hazards Emergency Response Act of 1986.

The Dewey Board of Education approved a contract with CRW for E-Rate Consulting services for the 2019-2020 school year.

A contract with the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education for secondary career and technology education programs was later approved.

Lastly, a contract with the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services for the Transition School-to-Work: Work Study program was approved.