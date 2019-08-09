Posted: Aug 09, 2019 9:40 AMUpdated: Aug 09, 2019 9:41 AM

Garrett Giles

The 30th Legislative Golf Tournament will be held at the end of the month.

Bartlesville’s Chamber of Commerce asks that you RSVP for the tournament by the end of the day on Saturday, Aug. 10th. Cost is $125 per person. The purchase includes golf at Adams Municipal Golf Course, lunch and prizes.

Check-in and lunch will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27th. A shot gun start will take place at 12:30 p.m. with awards and prizes to follow.

If you have any questions, send an email to tcruse@bartlesville.com.