Posted: Aug 09, 2019 9:50 AMUpdated: Aug 09, 2019 10:10 AM

Garrett Giles

Beginning on Monday, Aug. 12th, crews from the City of Bartlesville Water Utilities Department will be flushing and testing hydrants in Zone 10 and Zone 15.

Zone 10 includes Price Road going south to Rice Creek Road from Hampden Road going east to Washington Boulevard. Hillcrest Country Club and Colonial Estates are in Zone 10.

Zone 15 includes Price Road going south to the Walmart Distribution Center and from Washington Boulevard going east to Waterford Ct. Covington Park and Southport are in Zone 15.

Crews will be flushing Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. until the areas are complete.