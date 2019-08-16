Posted: Aug 09, 2019 10:10 AMUpdated: Aug 09, 2019 10:18 AM

Garrett Giles

Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau says Friday, August 16, 2019, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the September 10, 2019, Special Pawhuska School Election.

Persons who have never been registered to vote before or who are not currently registered in the county of their residence and persons who are registered but who need to change their registration information may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Friday, August 16, 2019.

Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the County Election Board office located at 630 Kihekah Ave. in Pawhuska, and at most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries in the county. Chouteau said that applications also are available online. Simply go to elections.ok.gov.

Voters in Osage County who want to have absentee ballots mailed to them for the September 10, 2019, Special Pawhuska School Election should apply now.

The County Election Board can accept applications for absentee ballots until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, but Secretary Chouteau urges you to apply early.

Absentee ballot application forms are also available at the County Election Board office located at 630 Kihekah Ave. in Pawhuska. An online version of the form can be filled out and submitted electronically at elections.ok.gov. A print form can also be downloaded at that address.

Ballots must be in the hands of County Election Board officials by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

For more information, call 918.287.3036.