Max Gross

Washington County associate district judge Russell Vaclaw was named among three finalists to fill an opening on the Oklahoma Supreme Court. The district 1 seat is open due the retirement on Justice John Reif earlier this year. Judge Vaclaw says it’s an honor to be considered for one of the state’s top judicial spots.

Vaclaw is Washington County’s longest-tenured judge having served on the bench for the last 13 years. Applications were sent to the Judicial Nominating Committee back in April. Vaclaw said he was interviewed recently by the JNC and ultimately was recommended. Others nominated were Osage County district court judge M. John Kane and judge Deborah Barnes from the Oklahoma Court of Appeals.

Governor Kevin Stitt has 60 days to make a selection. This will be Stitt’s first nomination to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.