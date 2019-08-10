Posted: Aug 10, 2019 11:19 AMUpdated: Aug 09, 2019 11:22 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioner will consider and possibly take action on a Sheriff’s Report and/or a verification for claims for Board of Prisoners for the month of July in their next meeting.

A reconciliation from the Washington County Court Clerk for the month of July will be considered next. The Clerk’s Cashbook and Summary Report for July will also be discussed.

Later in the meeting, a reconciliation from the County Election Board for July will be considered. There is also a reconciliation from the County Health Department for July that will be weighed in conversation on Monday, Aug. 12th.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone in Bartlesville.