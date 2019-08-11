Posted: Aug 11, 2019 11:35 AMUpdated: Aug 09, 2019 11:35 AM

Garrett Giles

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13th for the Special Bartlesville School Election and the Special Town of Ochelata Election.

Voter who want to be processed quickly should vote during mid-morning or mid-afternoon. According Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House., those are usually the slowest periods for voting during the day.

Below are the sample ballots for the elections: