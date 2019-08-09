Posted: Aug 09, 2019 3:09 PMUpdated: Aug 09, 2019 3:28 PM

Garrett Giles

Filming wrapped up Friday for Bartlesville Regional United Way's new campaign video.

BRUW's President and CEO Lisa Cary said she was delighted by all the work volunteers and staff put in this week. She also revealed this year's campaign slogan.

A marketing committee has worked with BRUW and their misson was to explain "why we give." The theme for this year's campaign is "Give Today, Change Tomorrow." When you give, Cary said, you are making a difference in local lives in Nowata, Osage and Washington Counties. Some part of southeastern Kansas also benefit from your donations.

The work put in by videographer Chad Clayton has also been appreciate by the United Way.

Cary said he did an excellent job for them two years ago when he made a video for them. She said his work is good and that he has a phenomenal ability to tell stories that do not look forced. Clayton is the person she wanted to work on this year's video.

We will have an exclusive feature of Chad Clayton and his partner Matt Townsend next Monday.

The new campaign for Bartlesville Regional United Way will kick-off at the Bartlesville High School football game on Friday, Sept. 6th. The 3-minute video in its completion may be played at the half of the game against Claremore.

Filming took place at Elder Care and Agape Mission in Bartlesville on Friday.