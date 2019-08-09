Posted: Aug 09, 2019 3:29 PMUpdated: Aug 09, 2019 3:29 PM

Tom Davis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has launched an online appointment application for the federal Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program. The online application allows potential clients to notify the organization of their interest in receiving services so an agency representative can follow up with them to schedule an appointment.

WIC is a nutrition program for pregnant and postpartum mothers, infants and children younger than the age of 5. Over 50% of all infants born in Oklahoma are enrolled for WIC services. The program offers nutrition education, breastfeeding support, nutritious foods and improved access to health care and social services to women and children with low to moderate income.

WIC Director Terry Bryce said the online application is a tool to make the enrollment process more convenient. Applicants will be asked to submit their contact information and answer a few questions which will help determine their eligibility.

Over time, studies indicate the obesity rate for children participating in the Oklahoma WIC program has decreased, and the intakes of iron, vitamin C and B6 have increased. The program currently serves over 15,800 pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women; more than 17,300 infants and 32,000 children up to the age of 5.

The online appointment application is available here. After completing the form, a representative of the nearest WIC site will contact the applicant. For assistance or to get help in person, those interested can call or walk-in to any WIC office. To find the nearest WIC office, call 1-888-655-2942.