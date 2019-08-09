Posted: Aug 09, 2019 3:43 PMUpdated: Aug 09, 2019 3:46 PM

The Bartlesville Public Library has received a sponsorship for $350 from the Bartlesville Rotary Club to assist in the creation of a Digital Conversion Center.

The equipment allows users to convert older personal media to new technology.

The Digital Conversion Center is located in the Local Family History Area of the library, directly behind the circulation desk. This center is a self-service center and can be reserved in two-hour blocks. Library staff will provide basic instruction while patrons perform the conversions.

Patrons using the technology should bring a thumb drive or a DVD to load their converted files onto, she said.

Users are required to sign a release indemnifying the library should the media become damaged in the conversion process and agreeing to follow copyright laws.

The center is available for library patron use at no charge during library hours. Call 918.338.4167 to make a reservation for the center.