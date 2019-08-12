Posted: Aug 12, 2019 10:28 AMUpdated: Aug 12, 2019 10:28 AM

The Nowata County Commissioners continued to make progress towards establishing an E911 Trust Authority. District one commissioner Burke LaRue stated that there is nothing that would hold him up from joining the authority. LaRue did mention that he is concerned about being a member of too many different boards and authorities.

Ultimately, the commissioners tabled the item. Chairman Doug Sonenberg wanted to allow all elected officials an opportunity to review the information. A small clerical error will also be revised and the resolution will be on the agenda again next week. District three commissioner Troy Friddle believes this resolution is absolutely necessary for the advancement of 911 in the county.

Also, at the meeting two donations were accepted on behalf of the sheriff’s office. District one also disposed of a few vehicles that needed to be cleared of its inventory. Eight bids for rock were accepted and will be awarded next week.