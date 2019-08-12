Posted: Aug 12, 2019 10:58 AMUpdated: Aug 12, 2019 12:39 PM

Max Gross

One woman is dead after a car wreck that took place on Adams Road in Bartlesville on Monday morning, according to Bartlesville Police. It is suspected that a cardiac incident contributed to her 1996 dodge Caravan leaving the road near Burger King. BPD Sergeant Daniel Elkins tells us more about the incident.

A passenger in the vehicle sustained back and chest injuries. No names have been disclosed at this time.