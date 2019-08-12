Posted: Aug 12, 2019 11:07 AMUpdated: Aug 12, 2019 12:38 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening in the Administration Building for its final meeting before the start of school next week.

The board will look to approve a contract with the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology for Secondary Career and Technology Education Programs. This contract would take effect for the 2019-2020 school year.

The board will vote to approve the 2019-2020 substitute teacher list and other personnel matters will be discussed. Superintendent David Cash will give a report and the board will also give comments.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. for those interested in attending.