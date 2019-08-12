News
Washington County Commissioners
Posted: Aug 12, 2019 11:10 AMUpdated: Aug 12, 2019 12:39 PM
Standard Meeting Held for Commissioner on Monday
Garrett Giles
The Washington County Commissioners approved a Sheriff’s Report for the month of July on Monday.
A reconciliation from the Washington County Court Clerk for the month of July in the amount of $961,791 was also approved. Later, the Commissioners approved reconciliation from the Washington County Election Board for $8,696.
The Washington County Clerk’s Cashbook and Summary Report was approved in the amount of $67,394. Lastly, a reconciliation from the County Health Department for July was approved in the amount of $676.
The Washington County Commissioners will reconvene next, Monday, Aug. 19th at 9:30 a.m.
