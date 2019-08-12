Posted: Aug 12, 2019 11:10 AMUpdated: Aug 12, 2019 12:39 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approved a Sheriff’s Report for the month of July on Monday.

A reconciliation from the Washington County Court Clerk for the month of July in the amount of $961,791 was also approved. Later, the Commissioners approved reconciliation from the Washington County Election Board for $8,696.

The Washington County Clerk’s Cashbook and Summary Report was approved in the amount of $67,394. Lastly, a reconciliation from the County Health Department for July was approved in the amount of $676.

The Washington County Commissioners will reconvene next, Monday, Aug. 19th at 9:30 a.m.