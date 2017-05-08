Posted: Aug 12, 2019 11:51 AMUpdated: Aug 12, 2019 12:38 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning at the courthouse in Pawhuska.

It was decided that the fall dump day across the county will take place Saturday, Sep. 21.

Kevin Pasley signed a services agreement with Guy Engineering to make embankment repairs along Holt Rd in the amount of nearly $87,000.

The Blackburn Road has had a washout southwest of Hominy. The estimated cost to repair the road is around 1.5 million dollars. At Monday’s meeting, district three commissioner Darren McKinney made a decision allowing Kellogg Engineering, EST Engineering or Guy Engineering to make these repairs. McKinney will wait to hear how much each bid will cost from each firm.

The commissioners also went into executive session to discuss the resignation of Fairgrounds Manager Pee Wee Easley and how they will go about filling his position.

Each Board of Osage County Commissioner meeting starts at 10:00 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.