Posted: Aug 12, 2019 1:57 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2019 2:07 PM

Garrett Giles

Attempts to contract with the Army Corps of Engineers for raw water from Copan Lake are under way for the City of Bartlesville.

This comes after feasible water rights were obtained this past April through the hard work of many, including U.S. Senator for Oklahoma Jim Inhofe, who authored the America's Water Infrastructure Act of 2018.

Bartlesville's Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen has also had a hand in this process, and he says the next step in this journey is to contract with the Corps of Engineers. He said these arrangements are normally structured and that the Corps is the contracting agency.

Right now, the City of Bartlesville is in the process of leasing some space at Copan Lake with the Corps. They had several layers of review that the Corps had to go through their local level in Tulsa before it made its way down to their Division in Dallas.

Lauritsen said it has to be approved by the Assistant Secretary of the Army. Currently, the City's contract is in the D.C. arena and could take a couple weeks to process.

