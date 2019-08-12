Posted: Aug 12, 2019 2:10 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2019 2:49 PM

Max Gross

A Dewey man was arrested on Saturday night after he was suspected of driving under the influence with an 11-year-old child in the front seat of his vehicle. Joshua Hooser was charged with felony counts of DUI and child endangerment during a court appearance in Washington County on Monday.

According to an affidavit, a Dewey city police officer noted a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 123.

The vehicle was then pulled over near Ross Street. The officer noted the smell of alcohol coming from Hooser right away. He claimed to have taken one shot.

The officer also noted an 11-year-old boy in the front seat of the car. Hooser claimed the car having issues was the reason for his erratic driving. Hooser then advised he had taken a Xanax before driving as well. His blood alcohol content was revealed to be .127 after a test.

The state brought up at least three previous felony charges on Hooser’s record. Most recently, Hooser picked up a DUI in 2017. His bond was set at $20,000 with a condition of no alcohol.