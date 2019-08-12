Posted: Aug 12, 2019 2:11 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2019 2:49 PM

Max Gross

A Vera woman was arrested after an alleged stabbing incident on Saturday night. Deanna Simon appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a felony charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

According to an affidavit, the victim lives in a residence just to south of Simon’s on 3974 Way in Rural Washington County. The victim was going to bring Simon some beer at her residence when an argument broke out. He claims that two were in a relationship and he attempted to end things. Simon then allegedly stabbed the man in his upper arm.

Simon reportedly called the police and admitted to the incident. The victim went back to his home and then started to run away from the scene. Officers located the man and medical attention was rendered. Officers noted a large amount of blood around the area.

Bond for Simon was set at $10,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. She is due back in court September 6.