News
Pawhuska
Posted: Aug 12, 2019 2:40 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2019 2:40 PM
Pawhuska Man Arrested for Stealing From Church
Ty Loftis
A Pawhuska man has been arrested and was charged with second degree burglary late Friday night. Peter Reyes was attempting to steal items from a church.
Pawhuska Police were called to the First Baptist Church late Friday night in regards to flashing lights being seen around the church. Officers arrived and began searching the area when they saw a male subject, later identified as Reyes, crossing the Formby's Oil and Propane parking lot. Reyes was caught by officers and admitted to entering the church and stealing items. Reyes also said he had possession of the stolen items. The stolen items have been returned to the church.
« Back to News