Posted: Aug 12, 2019 2:46 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2019 2:46 PM

Max Gross

Fall sports season is officially here as a few contests have already taken place for softball and volleyball around the area. The Nowata Lady Ironmen softball team gets its season underway on Tuesday with a home game against Caney Valley. Head coach Homer Johnston says the group is inexperienced but he is excited with the talent coming up from the junior high level.

Johnston says you could see as many as five freshman in the starting lineup. All-conference shortstop Abby Taylor is a sophomore that will take on big role for Nowata this fall. The Lady Ironmen are looking to build off a four-win campaign in 2018.

Nowata takes on the Lady Trojans at 5 p.m. Then on the weekend Nowata is scheduled to play Will Rogers, Salina and Chelsea in the 2019 Nowata Invitational.