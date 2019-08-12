Posted: Aug 12, 2019 3:47 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2019 4:37 PM

Garrett Giles

Towards the end of the week last week, Bartlesville Regional United Way had help filming their new campaign video for 2019.

Chad Clayton and Matt Townsend with City Church offered their time and their gifts with videography last week when they filmed Bartlesville Regional United Way's new campaign video. For Clayton, however, this wasn't his first stint with the organization.

Two years ago, Clayton was part of the video project and what he enjoyed the most was seeing what BRUW's 13 partner agencies do for Bartlesville and the surrounding area. He said he was happy to see what the agencies do on a day-to-day basis again this year when filming for the project.

Seeing the volunteers that show up every day at agencies like Mary Martha's Outreach and Agape Mission were also inspiring to the two cameramen. They saw the volunteers show up every day they filmed and they didn't hear a single volunteer complain; they could tell that they loved what they were doing for others in need, and that is why they were happy to be involved in BRUW's efforts.

Clayton said it was a high honor to be asked by BRUW to assist with the video again. He said it was a big team effort, and that he was happy to have his partner Townsend by his side.

Townsend said getting to be on the front lines for even just a little bit can really bring a huge change to your perspective on life. He said it also changes your views on generosity, service towards others and love towards others who may not be in the same walk of life that you are in.

Selflessly, Clayton and Townsend commended Bartlesville Regional United Way's Marketing Manager Whitney Virden for her help in the process. They also said David Austin will be integral in the video as well, since he will be doing the voice over for the project.

A corporate script was used for the video, but they were able to tailor it with local stories. Three stories of real people in the Nowata, Osage and Washington County area were interjected into the production. The struggles they had will be told by the video format. How United Way was able to help them with the help of their partner agencies and donor dollars will follow.

Clayton said he hopes the video will motivate people to take action and give to United Way.

Creatively, Clayton and Townsend have been working on projects for their church. They do what they can to communicate the projects City Church does to impact the community. Townsend is the Creative Director at City Church and oversees the production aspect of the services you might see if you were to attend a service on Sunday. The 2012 graduate from Bartlesville High School also oversees the church's video announcements. He has worked there for 5 years and has been a regular members for 6 years.

Digital marketing is Clayton's specialty. He has done plenty of work for Safari Smiles, J.T. Paint and Design, and Pop's Delight Donuts to name a few. Social media, videography, Google and other mediums are used by Clayton to promote the businesses. Back in 2007, when City Church was known as Life Church, is when Clayton joined the congregation. He has lived in Bartlesville for 12 years, he is married and has four kids.

Clayton and Townsend's video production for Bartlesville Regional United Way will play on Friday, Sept. 6th at the organizations kick-off event at Bartlesville High School's Custer Stadium when the Bruins take on the Claremore Zebras.

In 2018, BRUW reached their goal to raise $2.3 million.

(Pictured left to right: Clayton interacts with young actors at Richard Kane Elementary in Bartlesville while Townsend works with an actor at Elder Care in Bartlesville)