Posted: Aug 12, 2019 7:39 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2019 7:39 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board met for a regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening at the Administration Building and Superintendent David Cash presented the board with his monthly report.

In his report, Cash was sure to highlight that many of the buses that are on the road are outdated. While the Pawhuska activity bus is only in its second year of use, the newest bus doing daily bus routes is dated from 2008.

Cash wanted to point this out to the board members because of the September 10th bond issue election, which is set to focus on transportation. Cash also said that if passed, this bond will have an impact on taxes.

At the meeting, the school board voted to approve a contract with the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education for Secondary Career and Technology Education Programs for the 2019-2020 school year.

The board approved the 2019-2020 substitute teacher list and other personnel matters were also discussed.

Pawhuska’s first day of school is Thursday, August 22nd.