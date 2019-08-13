Posted: Aug 13, 2019 12:07 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2019 12:09 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County's District 2 Commissioner Mike Bouvier is going to Tahlequah, Oklahoma for the inauguration of the Cherokee Nation’s new chief on Wednesday.

The Cherokee Nation will see new leaders sworn into office at the Chota Conference Center. Chuck Hoskin Jr. won the election to become the 18th constitutionally elected Principal Chief of the Oklahoma-based tribe on June 1st. He defeated Dick Lay for the position.

Bryan Warner ran with Hoskin and won the deputy chief election. He defeated Meredith Frailey for the role.

In addition, eight members of the Cherokee Nation Council will be sworn in.