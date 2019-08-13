Posted: Aug 13, 2019 1:26 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2019 2:26 PM

Garrett Giles

Utility relocation for the Bevan Creek project in District 3 of Washington County has been a few months behind schedule.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap oversees the District and said the Public Service Company of Oklahoma assured him that the utilities for the project would be completed by the end of the month. Once PSO goes out and gets the phone lines set, Dunlap said they would be 100-percent good to go on the project.

Commissioner Dunlap said storm repairs and flood damage may have contributed to the delay in utility relocation for the Bevan Creek Bridge project. Nevertheless, he said the situation will be resolved and that the project will be up for bid this month.