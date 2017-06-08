Posted: Aug 13, 2019 1:38 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2019 1:38 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday evening’s school board meeting, Pawhuska Superintendent David Cash gave an overview on the state of the school’s bus fleet. He did this because there is a special bond issue election on September 10th dealing with transportation and Cash made it clear to the board that buses are a needed upgrade for student safety.

The Pawhuska activity bus is only two years old, but the busses delivering students to and from school are much older.

Cash says this transportation bond will have an impact on taxes for those who live within the Pawhuska School District.