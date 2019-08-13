Posted: Aug 13, 2019 2:19 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2019 2:57 PM

Max Gross

A domestic incident led to the arrest of a Bartlesville man on Sunday. Blake Canter was presented with a charge of domestic assault and battery during a court appearance in Washington County on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville police were dispatched to a residence on the 1400 block of Shawnee Avenue. The victim reports that Canter threw her down inside the home after an argument. The victim was visibly upset and had a bruise underneath her right eye.

A witness claims that the victim was pushed onto a coffee table by Canter. Canter claims the victim did this on her own accord. The victim then retreated to a bedroom where Canter prevented her from shutting the door. The witness claims that Canter then pushed her into a dresser. The witness then slapped Canter across the face. A four-year-old child was present in the residence during the incident.

Canter has previous domestic charges out of Kansas. His bond was set at $20,000.