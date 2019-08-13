Posted: Aug 13, 2019 2:50 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2019 2:55 PM

Garrett Giles

ConocoPhillips will provide a $100,000 sponsorship to help fund construction of the Tower Center at Unity Square project.

In addition to the public funding and the ConocoPhillips sponsorship, donations for the project have also been received from the Lyon Foundation ($250,000), the Parsons Foundation ($60,000) and Arvest Bank ($10,000). In total, approximately $420,000 have been received for the project.

Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey said city staff is working with the Bartlesville Community Foundation to establish an avenue for additional donations to be made for those who wish to do so.

Voters approved $1.75 million for the downtown community green space project in the General Obligation Bond Election held in March 2018. The space will be located between the Price Tower and the Bartlesville Community Center at Sixth Street and Dewey Avenue, and will be maintained and operated by both organizations.